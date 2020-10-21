Exclusive 9 day forecast: Two cold fronts tracking our way

El Paso saw day 2 of record heat and we have two more days to go, before a strong cold front hits next week.

El Paso registered 89 degrees Tuesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 88 degrees set in 2012.

Wednesday’s afternoon high is also expected to break the previous record high of 89 degrees set in 1899. Thursday’s forecast high is expected to match the record high of 89 degrees set that same year.

The first of two cold fronts is expected to arrive Friday, producing windy conditions and cooling afternoon highs to the mid 80s.

The second cold front is expected to arrive Monday, producing windy conditions Monday through Tuesday.

Colder air will filter in with this second cold front, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s Monday, and mid 60s Tuesday.

The fall like weather will stick around through at least Thursday of next week.

