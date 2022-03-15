El Paso is expecting two cold fronts this week, with the first one arriving this Thursday.

Forecast for 03/15/2022

This first cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Thursday, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.

Once the winds settle, the cold air will filter in and drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s Friday.

The second cold front is expected Sunday, producing very strong winds, potentially our first high wind event of the month.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 60s Monday, resulting in a near 20 degree drop.

Afternoon highs will slowly begin to warm Tuesday through much of next week.

