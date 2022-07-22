EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pesky high pressure system that has parked over our area may finally start moving out of our region soon.

Forecast for 07/22/2022

Triple digit highs are still expected this weekend, before slightly cooler weather arrives next week.

Rain chances will be limited this weekend, but once the high pressure system moves away, rain chances will increase Monday through mid week next week.

Temperatures will gradually drop to the low 90s by the end of the week next week.

