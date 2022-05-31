EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A high pressure system is expected to warm the Borderland area to triple digits Wednesday, followed by a cold front.
This cold front is expected to produce cooler temperatures Thursday along with a chance for rain.
Storm chances are expected Thursday afternoon, with linger rain chances going into Friday.
Rain chances in the forecast are very limited and not very promising, but because there is enough energy and moisture over our area, a chance for storms exist.
Temperatures will quickly rebound to the upper 90s Friday through the beginning of next week before triple digits return by mid week next week.
