Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digits are back

Afternoon highs topped out in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon, putting El Paso below average as we kick off the first day of July.

But this “cooler” weather won’t last too long though, as triple digits are back in the forecast thanks to a high pressure system taking over the region.

Rain chances will continue through the rest of the workweek, with our best chance for showers taking place Friday through Monday of next week.

The Fourth of July weekend will consist of triple digit highs and a 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms.

Make sure to stay hydrated, keep cool, and make sure your outdoor pets are in the shade with plenty of water, as we are about to enter a period of hot and humid weather.