El Paso is getting ready for a hot and windy Memorial Day weekend.
A high pressure system is expected to see another day of triple digit highs Saturday before windy conditions and partly cloudy skies take over Sunday and Monday.
Winds are expected 20-30 mph Saturday through Monday with seasonal conditions Monday.
The next storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday and Thursday, which could produce heavy rainfall and strong winds both days.
