El Paso is getting ready for a hot and windy Memorial Day weekend.

Forecast for 05/27/2022

A high pressure system is expected to see another day of triple digit highs Saturday before windy conditions and partly cloudy skies take over Sunday and Monday.

Windy Memorial Day weekend

Winds are expected 20-30 mph Saturday through Monday with seasonal conditions Monday.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday and Thursday, which could produce heavy rainfall and strong winds both days.

Stay safe and weather with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest headlines: