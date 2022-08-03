A high pressure system is taking over our region, which is what is keeping afternoon highs around the century mark.
Plenty of moisture is streaming over our region, which is what is producing decent rain chances for at least one more day.
Friday is when we slowly begin to dry out and potentially the last day of our triple digit streak.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to low 90s for much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
