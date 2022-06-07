EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expecting to see triple digits all week in the Borderland as the high pressure system takes over, with some slight isolated storm chances in the forecast mid-week.

Wednesday afternoon high is expected to reach 105 degrees with mild winds.

Thursday will be more humid, but still hot, with slight chances of isolated storms that are more likely to hit mountain areas in New Mexico.

Friday and the weekend will be the hottest days with expected temperatures on Saturday and Sunday to reach 106 degrees.

Make sure you are hydrating, putting sunscreen and avoid walking your furry companions on concrete in the afternoon.

You can always get a pair (or two pairs, I guess) of shoes for your pups, just like I did for my girl Tonks!