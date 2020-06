Hot and humid is what we have been feeling across the Borderland.

An upper wave is expected to move through the region, sparking storm chances Friday.

Things will begin to slightly dry out for the weekend, but the heat is not backing off.

We will see a high pressure system take over and produce back to back triple digit highs for a whole straight week starting this Sunday just in time for Father’s Day.

Rain chances will then kick up again next Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.