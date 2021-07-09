Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs Saturday, storm chances Sunday

El Paso is about to see its first 100 degree mark for the month of July.
This heat won’t last too long as storms are expected to return Sunday.
These storm chances are expected to stick around through Tuesday, as afternoon highs slowly warm to the upper 90s. Stronger storm chances return by the end of next week, with highs in the upper 80s next weekend.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
