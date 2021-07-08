Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs return this weekend

El Paso is getting ready to see its first 100 degrees for the month of July.

Forecast for 07/08/2021

A high pressure system took over the region, which is going to keep El Paso hot and dry. This will help us reach 100 degrees Saturday.

A cold front is expected to move in Saturday into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 90s Sunday with an increase in storm chances.

Expect evening storms Sunday and Monday, with possible morning rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another round of storms are expected Thursday through the end of next week.

Flooding will be a major concern Sunday an Monday, so make sure to keep your sandbags handy.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

