Get ready for near triple digit heat!

Highs will near and then hit triple digit highs Wednesday and Thursday.

A backdoor cold front is moving in our direction and will cool us down Friday to the low 90s.

This cold front will also help produce slight chances for rain Thursday, along with strong winds for west El Paso Thursday night into Friday morning.

We will clear out and warm up this weekend, before rain chances return Monday through much of next week.