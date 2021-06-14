Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs continue this week

Heat streak is expected to continue this week as afternoon highs are expected to top out in the triple digits.
A high pressure system took over the region, which is expected to keep triple digits in the forecast for the next 9 days.
There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles Tuesday morning, but nothing too promising.
Father’s Day, this coming Sunday, is expected to be the hottest day this week, and we could see another heat advisory triggered for that day.
Rain chances return next week.
