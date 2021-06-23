El Paso is expected to continue the triple digit high streak, before the next strong cold front is expected to hit the region.
This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 90s Sunday and mid to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.
On top of the cool down, we expect to see very promising rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. This could lead to the possibility of flooding Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- El Pasoans respond to Vice President’s border trip to El Paso
- Southwest University partners with Instituto Cervantes to promote Spanish culture
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs continue before a big cool down arrives
- Countless makeshift ladders encountered during daily border-wall sweeps, agents say
- Border Patrol: Cartels telling migrants to fight their way past agents