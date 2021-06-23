Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs continue before a big cool down arrives

El Paso is expected to continue the triple digit high streak, before the next strong cold front is expected to hit the region.

Forecast for 06/23/2021

This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 90s Sunday and mid to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

On top of the cool down, we expect to see very promising rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. This could lead to the possibility of flooding Monday and Tuesday of next week.

