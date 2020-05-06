Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit highs and rain chances in the forecast

After a cold front moved across the borderland Tuesday morning, near record temperatures will be back in the forecast.

A high pressure will take over, heating us to possibly our first 100 degree mark Thursday.

If we hit 100 degrees Thursday, not only would we break record highs, we would also break the record for the earliest occurrence for triple digit heat.

Another cold front will move into our area Friday, and drop afternoon highs to the low 80s, along with breezy to windy conditions.

Rain chances will begin are expected starting Mother’s Day, with a forecast high in the upper 80s. There will be a chance for an isolated storm through Tuesday.