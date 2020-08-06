Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit heat streak continues

We hit record highs this afternoon, with an official high of 104°, beating 103° set back in 1977.

Highs will continue to hit triple digits for the next several days as a high pressure system continues parked over Texas.

This high pressure will slowly slide east, allowing moisture to flow over our region once more, and slightly increase rain chances Thursday afternoon.

Better rain chances arrive Monday of next week, but afternoon highs will not budge from the century mark.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated these next 9 days.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.