Exclusive 9 day forecast: Triple digit heat is back this weekend!

El Paso continues to see dry and warm weather, in fact, we are expecting to warm to the triple digits this weekend.

Forecast for 08/05/2021

A high pressure system is expected to take over the region, warming and drying us out for the next few days. This will lead to back to back triple digit highs through the beginning of next week.

A cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the low 90s by next week, while triggering storm chances Tuesday through Thursday.

