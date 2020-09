It was another calm and pleasant weather day for El Paso, as highs topped out in the low 80s.

A high pressure system is getting ready to settle in, producing dry and warm weather. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

Temperatures aren’t expected to hit the 90s until possibly next week, and rain is expected to remain non-existent for the next 9 days.

