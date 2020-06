Get ready for hot and humid weather.

El Paso and Las Cruces saw a couple of storms move through the area Wednesday evening. Rain chances are expected to decrease for the rest of the week.

A high pressure system will take over and warm afternoon highs to the triple digits through Saturday, creating hot and humid weather.

A cold front will move in Sunday, continuing to dry us out and “cool” us down to the mid 90s.

Highs will slowly begin to warm to triple digits Thursday of next week.