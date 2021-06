El Paso managed to top out in the triple digits, and it looks like we could see a much hotter weekend.

Forecast for 06/16/2021

Afternoon highs are expected to top out near record highs this weekend, specifically Sunday, as a high pressure system takes over.

Rain chances are forecast to return next week, with just a slight chance for rain.

