Exclusive 9 day forecast: Temperatures warm to the mid 60s, before a strong cold front arrives

El Paso topped out in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures are expected to only get warmer.

A high pressure system has settled over the region and we expect to see afternoon highs reach the mid 60s this weekend.

A weak cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, dropping temperatures to the low 60s Sunday.

The next, much stronger cold front is forecast to arrive Tuesday, which is expected to produce strong winds, a slight chance for rain and temperatures in the low 50s.

Temperatures will then rebound to the 60s by Thursday.

Forecast for 01/12/2021

