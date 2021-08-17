Exclusive 9 day forecast: Taking a break from the rain for now

El Paso is finally taking a break from the recent rain as moisture retreats to the east.
Expect a nice long break from these storms, before rain chances return this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the upper 80s/low 90s for the next 9 days.
As of now, we expect to rain chances to be very limited going into next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
