Exclusive 9 day forecast: Summer makes one last comeback before fall arrives

El Paso is starting to see cooler overnights as we begin to near fall, but afternoon highs are still staying rather warm.

Forecast for 09/13/2021

Expect near triple digit highs this week as a high pressure system takes over the area. This is what will keep skies clear and winds light.

We may see an increase in cloud cover this weekend as an upper disturbance tries to push in moisture, but it will not be enough to consider rain chances.

It won’t be until next week that we begin to see afternoon highs nearing the upper 80s, which is normal for this time of the year. This cool down is expected to occur just in time for the first day of fall, which is next Wednesday.

Rain chances are still expected to be nonexistent through next week.

