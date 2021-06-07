El Paso is expected to stay shy of triple digits for one more day (Tuesday) before a heat wave kicks in this week.
Expect highs nearing or matching record highs by the end of the workweek.
On top of that, we expect to stay dry through at least Friday, before moisture returns this weekend, producing a slight chance for rain Saturday through Monday.
Highs are forecast to drop to the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Gadsden football going independent for 2021 season
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Summer heat wave this week
- Chihuahuas top Express 4-2 to snap 3-game losing streak
- Texas prepares for hurricane season as lawmakers tout coastal protection plan
- Humane Society of El Paso receives $15,000 Grant from the Albertsons Foundation