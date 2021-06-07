Exclusive 9 day forecast: Summer heat wave this week

El Paso is expected to stay shy of triple digits for one more day (Tuesday) before a heat wave kicks in this week.

Forecast for 06/07/2021

Expect highs nearing or matching record highs by the end of the workweek.

On top of that, we expect to stay dry through at least Friday, before moisture returns this weekend, producing a slight chance for rain Saturday through Monday.

Highs are forecast to drop to the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

