Exclusive 9 day forecast: Summer heat returns to the forecast

El Paso is starting a drying and warming trend.

Forecast for 08/04/2021

This means rain chances will become very limited and temperatures will slowly begin to warm above average.

In fact, we are expecting to see the return of triple digit highs this weekend.

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool as temperatures begin to warm.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: