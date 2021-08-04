Exclusive 9 day forecast: Summer heat returns to the forecast

El Paso is starting a drying and warming trend.
This means rain chances will become very limited and temperatures will slowly begin to warm above average.
In fact, we are expecting to see the return of triple digit highs this weekend.
Make sure to stay hydrated and cool as temperatures begin to warm.
