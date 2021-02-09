Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winter storm system to bring possible snow

Forecast for 02/09/2021

El Paso will continue to see 70 degree weather through Friday, before our next storm system arrives.

The first push of cooler air and moisture will arrive Friday, before the much colder air mass moves in Sunday.

Expect slight rain chances Friday evening, with strong winds in the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 30s Sunday as an arctic airmass reaches the Borderland area. This, combined with limited moisture, could produce chances for snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

As for the amount of snow expected, it’s too early to call it right now, but we do believe we could see measurable snow on the ground in El Paso and Las Cruces Monday morning.

Here is a very vague idea of when to expect the possibility of snow. Keep in mind, this can and will continue to change as we get closer to the weather event.

This forecast will and can continue to change as we get closer to the weather event on Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm into the 60s by Wednesday of next week.

