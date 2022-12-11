EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over.

A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph sustained winds move in.

Wind Advisory for El Paso Monday

Rain chances are also expected to accompany the next cold front moving in. Rain chances are expected late Monday into the overnight hours of Tuesday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/11/2022

