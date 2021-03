El Paso will continue to see warmer temperatures before the next cold front arrives.

Forecast for 03/02/2021

This cold front is expected to produce a slight chance of rain Wednesday night, before producing strong winds Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to top out in the low 70s Thursday through Saturday, before a high pressure system warms afternoon highs to the possible 80s next week!

