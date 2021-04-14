Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds expected Thursday

El Paso is expecting strong winds Thursday, as a cold front moves in.

Forecast for 04/14/2021

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds Thursday afternoon, prompting a Wind Advisory from 1pm-9pm. During this time, expect 25-35 mph winds and the possibility of blowing dust.

Wind Advisory goes into effect Thursday.

The cold front is expected to produce a cool down to the 70s Friday, before a third cold front sweeps through the region and drops afternoon highs to the 60s Saturday.

Rain chances are also expected Saturday through Monday, with Sunday and Monday having the best chances for rain.

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm to the 80s next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.