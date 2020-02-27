Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds expected this weekend.

The cold air from Tuesday’s cold front cooled El Paso to 50° Wednesday afternoon.

Calm winds will continue to prevail across the Borderland area, with a warming trend kicking in Thursday.

Afternoon highs will slowly warm up, leading to the low 70s this weekend, as a high pressure system takes over the region.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, producing windy conditions that afternoon.

Afternoon highs will drop to the mid 60s Monday, along with a slight chance of rain.

Another cold front hits Tuesday, producing windy conditions and dropping highs to the low 60s.