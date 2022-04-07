El Paso is expected to see strong winds this weekend as a cold front begins to move our way.
Weather conditions are expected to stay calm Friday through Saturday, before a cold front slowly begins to track our way Sunday.
Winds are expected to get a lot strong Tuesday, with much cooler weather Wednesday.
The next stretch of windy weather is expected Friday of next week.
