El Paso is expected to see strong winds this weekend as a cold front begins to move our way.

Forecast for 04/07/2022

Weather conditions are expected to stay calm Friday through Saturday, before a cold front slowly begins to track our way Sunday.

Winds are expected to get a lot strong Tuesday, with much cooler weather Wednesday.

The next stretch of windy weather is expected Friday of next week.

