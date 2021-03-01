Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds expected this week

A cold front moved through the Borderland area, producing breezy to windy conditions and a nice cool down Monday.

Forecast for 03/01/2021

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm, before the next cold front tracks through the region later this week.

This cold front is expected to arrive late Wednesday, producing a slight chance for rain Wednesday and strong winds Thursday.

Winds could peak to 30+ mph, before backing off Friday.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 80s Monday of next week. Speaking of next week, we are expecting back to back wind events Monday through at least Wednesday. Because we are so far away from this potential weather event, we will continue to monitor it closely for any major changes.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

