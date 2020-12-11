Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds expected Friday

El Paso registered .02″ of rain at the airport Thursday morning and is now bracing for strong winds Friday.

A cold front is moving through the region, which is expected to produce strong winds Friday morning through the early afternoon hours, followed by breezy conditions Saturday and windy conditions Sunday.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low 60s Friday and Saturday, with much cooler weather Sunday as the next cold front moves in.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the low 50s Sunday, and stay close to seasonal weather Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.