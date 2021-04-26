Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds continue; rain chances increase

A cold front moving through the area produced strong winds Monday. These strong winds are expected to continue through Tuesday.

Forecast For 04/26/2021

As this cold front tracks east across the region, rain chances will also begin to increase. We won’t have enough moisture Tuesday to see measurable rainfall, but we could see enough by Wednesday.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to the mid 70s Tuesday, and as winds subside and the cold air filters in, we can expect afternoon highs to dip to the upper 60s.

Once Thursday kicks in, a slow warming trend will ensue, warming El Paso to the 90s this weekend.

