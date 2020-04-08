Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds and slight chances for rain return

It is windy season, which means we will be seeing a lot more windy days in the weeks to come.

A weak cold front will produce breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday, before a much stronger back door cold front arrives Saturday.

This cold front will produce windy conditions with a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will drop to the low 70s Saturday, with some models putting our afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Windy conditions will continue Easter Sunday, with a slight chance of rain Sunday through Monday.

Breezy to windy conditions are in the forecast Monday through at least Thursday of next week.