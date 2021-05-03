Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds and possible rain chances return



El Paso is expecting a pleasant couple of days, before strong winds and rain chances return to the forecast.

Forecast for 05/03/2021

A cold front is expected to drag in moisture, producing the chance for steady rainfall Thursday, and the possibility of thunderstorms Friday.

With most cold fronts, strong winds are almost always a for sure thing, and this coming cold front is no exception.

Expect 30-35 mph sustained winds both days, before winds weaken to 25mph this coming Mother Day’s weekend.

While moisture will retreat from our area this coming weekend, the breezy to borderline windy conditions will stick around a bit longer.

If you have any outdoor events planned Sunday, expect 25 mph winds with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: