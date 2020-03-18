Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds and isolated storms Wednesday

A low pressure system with an associated cold front is moving in our direction, and could potentially produce strong winds and an isolated strong storm for El Paso and Las Cruces.

We could see our first round of showers around 11am, possible storms don’t start developing until 5 pm, with the chance for stronger storms around 11 pm.

We are expecting winds of 25 mph across El Paso and Las Cruces Wednesday.

We will dry out Thursday, but windy conditions will prevail. Speaking of Thursday, this would be our first day of Spring!

Beautiful weather is expected Friday through Sunday, before we see strong winds once again Monday.