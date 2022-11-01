EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see strong winds and a very slight chance for rain as a strong storm system moves our way.

Forecast for 11/01/2022

This system is expected to arrive Thursday, producing strong sustained winds and strong gusts. We are expecting an all day wind event Thursday as the cold front approaches.

A slight chance for light rain to form from the cold front as it moves through Friday. The cold air behind the front is expected to drop afternoon highs to dip to the upper 50s. Unlike Thursday, Friday’s winds are expected to die down Friday evening.

Temperatures will warm to the 60s Saturday before warming to the 70s Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, we will fall back on hour Sunday overnight as we end Daylight Saving Time.

