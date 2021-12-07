Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong storm system expected Thursday into the weekend

El Paso is expecting one more day of calm weather before a strong storm system approaches Thursday.

Expect windy conditions Thursday afternoon and much of Friday as this next system moves through.

We could see winds approach High wind warning criteria (40-45 mph sustained winds) Friday, so make sure to tightly secure your outdoor decorations, outdoor furniture, trash bins and recycling bins as winds will be strong enough to blow it all away.

The cold front associated with this particular storm system is expected to be strong enough to drop overnight lows close to freezing conditions Friday night into Saturday morning.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the low 50s Saturday, making for a cold afternoon. Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing Saturday into Sunday, marking our first freeze of the season.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 70s Tuesday, which could near record heat.

