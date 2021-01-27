Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong storm system arrives by week’s end

El Paso topped out in the low 50s as the cold air filtered into the region from Tuesday’s cold front.

A slow warming trend will kick in as a high pressure system takes over our region. Expect temperatures in the low 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.

The next cold front is expected Friday night, producing strong winds. Cooler air will filter in Saturday, dropping temperatures to the low 60s Saturday.

Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the 70s Tuesday, before another cool down takes place during the second half of next week.

Forecast for 01/27/2021

