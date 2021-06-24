Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong rain chances and big cool down expected

El Paso saw some rain Thursday evening, and much better rain chances are in the forecast.
A strong cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, producing strong storm chances Sunday afternoon, with the possibility of heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday.
If this forecast comes to fruition, we could potentially be talking about minor street flooding Monday and Tuesday of next week.
On top of the storm chances, we are seeing a big drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the mid to upper 80 Monday through Thursday of next week.
