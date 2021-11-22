Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front to produce chilly Thanksgiving Day

El Paso is expecting beautiful weather Tuesday, before a strong cold front begins to move our way.

Forecast for 11/22/2021

This cold front is expected to produce rain Wednesday as it begins to push through the region, and breezy to windy conditions Thursday as it sweeps through El Paso.

The winds with the cold air from the cold front are expected to produce a chilly morning for the Thanksgiving Day parade.

Winds are expected to subside Thursday afternoon, but temperatures are not expected to exceed 60 degrees.

Chilly temperatures are expected through Friday, before temperatures slowly warm this coming weekend.

