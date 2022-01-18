Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front to drop temperatures Thursday

El Paso is expecting a big drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.

Forecast for 01/18/2022

Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain.

The next storm system is expected to arrive this weekend, producing a slight chance of rain.

Overnight lows are expected to dip below freezing starting Thursday night lasting through much of next week.

