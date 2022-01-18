El Paso is expecting a big drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain.
The next storm system is expected to arrive this weekend, producing a slight chance of rain.
Overnight lows are expected to dip below freezing starting Thursday night lasting through much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- El Paso City Council not boarding up damaged city-owned Union Plaza buildings after contentious vote
- El Paso International Airport not anticipating disruptions related to 5G rollout on Wednesday
- Jan. 18 high school basketball scores, highlights
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front to drop temperatures Thursday
- Walmart to offer cryptocurrency, NFTs, filings show