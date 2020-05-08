Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front to bring big changes

El Paso saw the first 100 degree mark Thursday afternoon, breaking the record for the earliest 100 degree mark registered in the Sun City.

A cold front is expected to arrive, cooling us down to the upper 70s, which would be a more than 20 degree drop from this afternoon, and the coolest afternoon we have seen since April 19th.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds, which has prompted a wind advisory for Friday morning, lasting through Friday at noon.

Winds are expected to peak at 40 mph and gusting to 55 mph for much of West El Paso.

Moisture will spill in just in time for Mother’s Day, which means we will see a slight chance for an isolated storm Sunday afternoon.

Highs will warm up to the low 90s starting Tuesday.