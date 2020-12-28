Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front expected Tuesday

El Paso neared 70° Sunday afternoon and is expected to hit 70° Monday afternoon.

A strong cold front is expected to track toward the Borderland area Tuesday, producing strong winds, a big cool down and even snow for the mountain areas.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the mid 50s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday, as the cold air filters into the region.

Afternoon highs will slowly begin to warm to the low 50s Thursday through the rest of the coming weekend. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50s, low 60s for the beginning of next week.