Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front expected to drop temps into the 40s this week

A cold front Sunday, dropped afternoon highs to the mid 50s Monday as the cold air settled in.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the low 60s Tuesday, before the next strong cold front arrives Wednesday.

This cold front will drop highs to the low 50s Wednesday, and then to the upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

Breezy to winds conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the cold front moves through.

Get your sweaters ready because its about to feel a lot like winter!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.