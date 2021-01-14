Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front expected to bring rain chances



El Paso neared record heat Thursday afternoon, topping out at 69 degrees.

The record high set on this date, Jan. 14, was 71 degrees registered in 1957. The average for this time of the year, by the way, is 57 degrees.

A cold front is expected overnight, and should drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Friday afternoon.

Expect calm winds this weekend with mild temperatures, before the next cold front arrives next week.

This cold front will drop afternoon highs to the upper 50s Tuesday and create strong winds.

Moisture will filter in and produce a slight chance for rain Wednesday evening, with much better rain chances Thursday.

Forecast for 01/14/2021

