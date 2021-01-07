Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front expected to bring back winter

El Paso saw another day with afternoon highs in the low 60s, but this will all change once the next cold front moves in.

Breezy to windy conditions expected Saturday, before the cold air settles in Sunday. This will drop afternoon highs to the upper 40s Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm Tuesday through much of next week.

Forecast for 01/07/2021

