Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front expected Thursday

El Paso is expected to see a big drop in temperatures later this week as a cold front moves in.

Forecast for 01/17/2022

This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 40s and overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing.

The next storm system is expected to arrive this weekend, potentially bringing a slight chance of frozen precipitation.

