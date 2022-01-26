El Paso is getting ready for strong winds Thursday night as a strong cold front moves through the area.

Forecast for 01/26/2021

This cold front is expected to produce 20-30 mph sustained winds with 45 mph gusts Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 50s Friday before quickly warming up this weekend.

In fact, a high pressure system is expected to take over. producing beautiful weather Saturday and Sunday.

The next cold front is expected next week, where we expect strong winds and afternoon highs are expected to drop to the upper 40s Wednesday.

